September 2015 Horoscope

ARIES

March 21/April 20

Work and romance have come to a crossroads. Choose carefully. Balance is much needed in your life this month.

TAURUS

April 21/May 21

Love is in the September air. Listen closely to what is said in the workplace; there is more to it. You can soar to great heights this month if you put in the effort.

GEMINI

May22/June 21

Seek refuge at home, your haven from the turmoil. Children bring much joy and harmony. Every problem has an answer. Use your intelligence to find your way.

CANCER

June 22/July 22

Your energy level starts out low and then soars by month’s end. Love is in your stars.

Let go of the past and allow for the new beginnings in store at month’s end.

LEO

July 23/August 23

Many financial rewards come from short trips. Look at your current situation with logic and not your heart. You are on the brink of something big.

VIRGO

August 24/September 22

Happy Birthday, Virgo! It is your month to shine. There are beautiful new beginnings for you at the time of the Solar Eclipse on the 12th – 13th.

LIBRA

September 23/October 23

Deep-rooted memories surface now. Review them, get the answers you need and then release them to the past where they need to stay.

SCORPIO

October 24/November 22

Your social calendar is booked. Fun, fun, fun is the name of the game this month. Listen to a friend’s advice.

SAGITTARIUS

November 23/December 21

You are given an important assignment that only you have the know-how and energy to complete. This will bring your next level of success.

CAPRICORN

December 22/January 20

Your spirits are at an all time high. The world is your oyster. Now all you have to do is get those money matters in line.

AQUARIUS

January 21/February 18

The summer sizzle is still cooking in your astrological house of passion. You are the flavor of the month. Va-va-va-voom!

PISCES

February 19/March 20

Whatever is not in alignment for your higher purpose in life must go. Only you know the answer. Focus is the key for you this month. Things came to ahead at the time of the Pisces Full Moon in August. Now move ahead!

SPECIAL PLANETARY ASPECTS FOR SEPTEMBER 2015:

Happy Birthday, Virgo! Virgo is the sixth sign of the zodiac with Mercury as its ruler. White is the color associated with the sign of Virgo. Virgos are meticulous, precise, neat, clean, orderly, exacting and critical. Virgos can be the most critical of themselves. They are perfectionists. Virgos make helpful, loyal friends and business associates. A Virgo is always ready to help. Their gems are green jasper and nephrite.

The Virgo Solar Eclipse of September 12 – 13 summons us to evolve from criticism to discernment and from distraction to focus. Now is the time to FOCUS on what is truly important to you and take a leap of FAITH!

On September 17 the ruling planet of Virgo, Mercury, will go retrograde until October 9. During this time period be aware of miscommunications and delays. This is a Blessed time to reassess, repair and release what no longer has a place in our lives. Trust your intuition that you will know exactly what needs to go.

September 27 brings us the potent and dynamic Aries Lunar Eclipse which focuses on relationships and partnerships of all kinds: marriage, business and most important ourselves. There will be an abundance of emotion attached to this Full Moon, but fear not. There are many universal indications that we are all on the threshold of a new way of being. This will only enhance our Spiritual journey of evolvement.

To quote E.O. Wilson: You are capable of more than you know…. Aim high. Behave honorably… Persist! The world needs all you can give.”

