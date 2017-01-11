Police Blotter
- Theft – On Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at 4:30 p.m., Officer Patrick Watkins responded to the 1200 block of Olds Street in Forked River, for a theft report. The victim stated that a short time prior to contacting this agency he entered a restaurant located at 13 Lacey Road in Forked River, leaving his wallet and cell phone on the bench out front. When the victim returned his wallet, containing $50.00 was missing. A female suspect was identified and the incident is under investigation.
- Criminal Attempt to Commit Burglary and Criminal Mischief (Vehicle) – On Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at 5:00 p.m., Officer Elton Copes responded to the 400 block of Barnacle Road in Forked River in regard to an attempted burglary to a vehicle. The complainant reported that between 10:00 p.m. on January 9, 2017, and 7:00 a.m. on January 10, 2017, an unknown person or persons attempted to force entry into his work vehicle by prying a door and doorlock. Entry was not gained, however, the cost to repair the damage to the vehicle is estimated at $500.00.
- Shoplifting – On Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at 2:05 p.m., Sergeant Robert Flynn and Officers Charles May and George Resetar responded to Kohl’s, located at 304 Route 9 North in Forked River, for a shoplifter. Investigation at the scene led to the arrest of 35-year-old Joseph J. Kelly of Mercer Drive in Toms River, NJ, for shoplifting merchandise valued at $300.00. He was transported to police headquarters and processed. Joseph J. Kelly was charged on a complaint warrant with shoplifting and lodged in the Ocean County Correctional Facility to await a bail hearing.
- Trespassing – On Monday, January 9, 2017, at 11:08 p.m., Officers Michael Verwey and Christopher Meyler responded to the Wawa, located at 701 Route 9 North in Lanoka Harbor for an individual refusing to the leave the store. Upon arrival it was determined that the accused, identified as 40-year-old Russell Cox of Bear Island Drive in Barnegat, NJ was trespassing as a result of being informed during a prior incident that he was not allowed in the store. As a result Russell Cox was arrested and transported to police headquarters. He was processed and released after receiving a complaint summons for trespassing.
- Municipal Ordinance Violation – On Monday, January 9, 2017, at 2:00 p.m., Officers Frederick Anderson, Martin Julian, and Evan Androcy, responded to the 100 block of Greenwood Lane in Forked River, for a report of a possible burglary in progress. A description of the potential suspect was provided. Upon arrival officers located 34-year-old Nicholas Kutassy of Merrimac Road in Forked River, who advised them that he was going to each residence in the area to solicit business. Nicholas Kutassy was issued a Special Form of Complaint and Summons charging him with Soliciting without a Permit. He was released from the scene pending a court date. The on-scene investigation revealed that a burglary did not occur.
- Theft – On Monday, January 9, 2017, at 12:36 p.m., Officer Brian Holt responded to Exelon, located at 800 Route 9 South in Forked River, for a report of a theft. The complainant reported that between August and December 2016, four (4) Toro Power Max Snow Blowers valued at $250.00 each were stolen from one of the rear buildings located on the site. The incident is under investigation.
- Shoplifting – On Sunday, January 8, 2017, at 6:05 p.m., Officers Michael Baldasari and Jason Lee responded to the Walmart, located at 580 Route 9 North in Lanoka Harbor, for a report of a shoplifter. Investigation at the scene led to the arrest of 30-year-old John M. Papiomitis of Capstan Avenue in Beachwood, NJ, for shoplifting merchandise valued at $397.00. He was transported to police headquarters and processed. John M. Papiomitis was charged on a criminal warrant with shoplifting and later lodged in the Ocean County Correctional Facility to await a bail hearing.
- Criminal Mischief – On Sunday, January 8, 2017, at 1:18 p.m., Special Officer Adam Bylsma took a report of Criminal Mischief to a Lacey Township Speed Limit sign. The sign, located at the intersection of Twin River Drive and Arlington Lane North in Forked River, was spray-painted. The cost to repair the sign was estimated at $50.00.
- Criminal Mischief – On Sunday, January 8, 2017, at 11:42 a.m., Special Officer Adam Bylsma took a report of Criminal Mischief to a Lacey Township “Dead End” sign. The sign, located on Nautilus Boulevard in Forked River, was spray-painted. The cost to repair the sign was estimated at $50.00.
- Shoplifting – On Friday, January 6, 2017, at 4:09 p.m., Officer Jason Lee responded to the Walmart, located at 580 Route 9 North in Lanoka Harbor, for a shoplifting. Investigation at the scene revealed that an unidentified male and two females stole merchandise valued at $1,404.91, by concealing the merchandise in two tote bags and leaving the store through an emergency exit. The incident is under investigation.
- Shoplifting Arrest – On Friday, January 13, 2017, at 6:37 p.m., Officers Patrick Watkins and Andrew Slota responded to the Walmart, located at 580 Route 9 North in Lanoka Harbor, for a female shoplifter. Investigation at the scene led to the arrest of 18-year-old Taquanah I. Boone of Maple Street in Waretown, NJ, for shoplifting merchandise valued at $34.96. In addition, she initially provided a false name. She was transported to police headquarters and processed. Taquanah Boone was released after receiving a criminal summons for Shoplifting and for Hindering her own Apprehension by providing the false name.
- False Public Alarm – On Tuesday, January 24, 2017, 4:54 p.m., the Lacey Township Police Department received a phone call from the property manager of the Lacey Mall, located at 348 Route 9 North in Lanoka Harbor. The manager reported that his office received a phone call reporting that there was a man with a bomb vest at the Lacey Mall. The property manager further added the caller sounded young and was trying to disguise his voice. The property manager supplied the phone number that the call originated from off his caller identification. The phone number was traced to a Stafford Township residence and contact was immediately made with a 10-year-old male and his father. Further investigation by Lacey Township Police Detectives and Stafford Township Police quickly revealed that the juvenile made the call as a prank. Officers were dispatched to the Mall as a precaution to assure that the incident was a hoax. The incident is under investigation.
- Burglary and Theft (Auto) – On Tuesday, January 24, 2017, at 9:51 a.m., Officer Noah Schaffer responded to the 1000 block of Sarasota Drive residence in Forked River, for a theft report. The victim reported that between 6:00 p.m. on January 22, 2017, and 6:00 a.m. on January 24, 2017, an unknown person or persons entered his pickup truck and stole his leather brief case, cell phone charger and “Skull Candy” headphones valued at $125. The vehicle was parked in the driveway of the residence at the time of the theft and there were no signs of forced entry.
- Shoplifting Arrests – On Sunday, January 22, 2017, at 5:48 p.m., Officer Daniel Ricciardella responded to the Walmart, located at 580 Route 9 North in Lanoka Harbor, for a report of two adult shoplifters. Investigation at the scene led to the arrest of 30-year-old Crystal L. Vancora and 35-year-old Jed T. Vancora, of JFK Boulevard in Pine Beach, NJ, for shoplifting merchandise valued at $461.82. They were transported to police headquarters and processed. They were both released after receiving a criminal summons for shoplifting.
- Criminal Mischief (Residence) – On Sunday, January 22, 2017, at 8:28 a.m., Officer Michael Hein responded to the 1400 block of Clearview Street in Forked River, for criminal mischief. The complainant reported that during the overnight hours of January 21, 2017 into January 22, 2017, an unknown person or persons damaged the mailbox by knocking it off its post. The damage to the mailbox is estimated at $20.
- Structure Fire – On Friday, January 20, 2017, at 7:35 p.m., Officer Andrew Slota responded to the 600 block of Williams Avenue in Forked River, for a report of a structure fire. Investigation at the scene revealed that the detached garage in the rear of the property was fully engulfed in flames and unoccupied. The Forked River and Lanoka Harbor Fire Departments responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze. There were no injuries reported.
- Burglary and Theft (Auto) – On Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 11:32 p.m., Officer Anthony Sarno responded to police headquarters to take a theft report. The victim reported that on January 31, 2017, at approximately 1:30 a.m., his unlocked vehicle, that was parked in the driveway of his residence on Parkside Drive in Forked River, was entered. Approximately $13.00 in change was stolen from inside.
- Burglary and Theft (Auto) – On Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 1:30 p.m., Officer Daniel Ricciardella responded to police headquarters to take a theft report. The victim reported that between 10:00 a.m. on January 29, 2017 and 8:00 p.m. on January 30, 2017, an unknown person or persons entered his unlocked vehicle that was parked in the driveway of his residence on Ariel Drive in Forked River, and stole his Dell Laptop computer valued at $400.
- Burglary and Theft (Auto) – On Tuesday, January 31, 2017, at 4:50 a.m., Officer Christopher Meyler responded to police headquarters for a theft report. The victim reported that during the overnight hours of January 30, 2017 into January 31, 2017, an unknown person or persons entered his two unlocked vehicles parked in the driveway of his residence on Brookdale Park Drive in Forked River and stole property. The property consisted of a wallet, cash, and cigarettes with a total estimated value of $225.00
- Burglary and Theft (Auto) – On Friday, January 27, 2017, at 9:45 a.m., Officer Frederick Anderson responded to the 400 block of Drew Avenue in Lanoka Harbor, for a theft report. The victim reported that between 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2017, and 7:45 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2017, an unknown person or persons entered his unlocked vehicle that was parked in the driveway and stole his wallet. The value of the wallet and its contents is estimated at $280.
- Burglary and Theft (Auto) – On Thursday, January 26, 2017, at 6:07 p.m., Officer John McKee responded to the 800 block of Margaret Place in Lanoka Harbor, for a theft report. The victim reported that between 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., on Tuesday, January 24, 2017, an unknown person or persons entered her vehicle and stole prescription medication valued at $50. The victim was unsure if her vehicle was locked during the time of theft. There were no signs of forced entry.
- Criminal Mischief (Auto) – On Thursday, January 26, 2017, at 3:39 p.m., Officer Elton Copes responded to the 1700 block of Binnacle Road in Forked River, for a report of criminal mischief to a vehicle. The complainant reported that between 8:00 p.m. on January 25, 2017 and 6:15 a.m. on January 26, 2017, an unknown person or persons smashed the driver’s side mirror of their vehicle and dented it. The damage to the vehicle is estimated at $500.
- DUI with Hit and Run Motor Vehicle Crash (Arrest) – On Thursday, January 26, 2017, at 12:48 a.m., Acting-Sergeant Dimitri Tsarnas and Officer Christopher Meyler responded to the 100 block of Brick Avenue in Lanoka Harbor, for a report of a hit and run motor vehicle crash involving a mailbox. Investigation at the scene led to the arrest of the driver, identified as 38-year-old Ivan B. Garrison of Quail Lane North in Lanoka Harbor, for DUI. He was transported to police headquarters and processed. Ivan B. Garrison was released after receiving traffic summonses for DUI, Refusal to Submit to Breath Testing, Reckless Driving, Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Crash, Failure to Report a Motor Vehicle Crash, Driving with a Suspended License, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Failure to Install an Interlock Device.