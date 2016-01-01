October 2016 Classifieds

SHORE CLEAN-UPS

we will make your home beautiful again. Leaf and yard Clean-Ups, Painting, Power washing roof and gutter cleaning and Odd Jobs.

Classified Continued: Ten years experience call today for a free estimate. (848)221-7942. www.shorecleanup.com

PRIVATE

CAR

SERVICE

Rides For All Occasions

Airports-Trains-Casinos-Shows-

Parties-Etc…

Ride In Luxury/Comfort

Affordable Pricing

Cannot be beat

Please Call Matt

516-790-4321

MOBILE

PET

GROOMING

A Purr-fect Paw

All Breeds and Cats

Clean & Safe

No All Day Stays

14 Years Experience

We Come To You

Usually Done In 1 Hour

No Cages One On One

609-660-9772

HOME MAINTENANCE

Fall/Spring Cleanups

Landscaping, Tree Removal,

Pruning, Demolition, Repairs

ODD Jobs

609-693-9065 or 609-335-0330

OIL TANK

REMOVAL

FREE Estimates

Removal/Install

Cleanups

HIC REG 13VHOO102300

Call 609-698-4434

MULTI

TRADESMAN

AVAILABLE

Licensed AND Insured in NJ!

Quality professional

since 1985

No job to big – complete rebuilds, repairs, alterations etc etc

Crews available if needed

Immediately available for Direct hire, Sub-Contractor, Professional Estimator, Clean outs, etc

Get the Job Done Right the First Time by a licensed, trusted

professional.

References Available

(973) 970 4949 leave message

WE BUY

ALL CARS

GOOD & JUNK

Cash on the spot.

Call 888-397-0677

THINKING

ABOUT SELLING YOUR HOME?

WHAT IS

IT WORTH?

FIND OUT FREE.

CALL LISA VOLK

Keller Williams

Shore Properties

609-713-7793

COMING SOON

Save On…

▪ Shopping

▪ Dining Out

▪ Automotive Repairs

▪ Home Repairs

And So Much More!

Visit

BUYFORHALF.COM

BUSINESS OWNERS/MANAGERS

For information on how your business can participate at little or no

cost Call 609-978-0010

or e-mail info@buyforhalf.com

HELP WANTED

FULL TIME

Mid Atlantic Heating & Cooling

is HIRING.

Looking for a full time helper.

Experience preferred but not

necessary.

On the books pay, clean drivers license needed.

Contact us at 732-551-4149

or 609-709-0643

HELP WANTED

JUST BRAGGIN’ SALON IS GROWING AND WITH THAT GROWTH COMES OPPORTUNITY! WE ARE CURRENTLY LOOKING FOR A PART TIME ASSISTANT TO JOIN OUR TEAM.

We provide a warm, welcoming atmosphere and strive to treat our clients as guests. Our senior stylists provide expert on the job training for incoming stylists starting out in the industry, and all of our employees pride themselves on continuing the education to stay consistently on trend while perfecting advanced professional skills. We have a loyal client base and long standing relations with our clients, who are always recommending friends and family to the salon. We are an ideal place for young professionals to establish themselves, learn the ins and outs of the business, and build their own following. Although we maintain a more casual work environment, based on the principals of teamwork and camaraderie, we are an upscale salon that expects our employees to display professionalism in their appearance and demeanor. We are looking for an assistant who is hardworking and looking to establish a long term career. You must be motivated and able to stay on top of your tasks without reminders, but we are also looking for someone with a friendly, edgy, fun personality and style who can be a great addition to our existing team.

Job Duties:

• Shampooing

• Chemical Applications

• Mixing Formulas

• Salon Clean Up

• Blow Drys

• Assist Senior Stylists

• Promotions

Non-negotiables:

• Flexible work schedule

• Forward thinking

• Self-motivated

• Eager and willingness to learn and grow

• Self-promoter

Requirements:

• Valid NJ Cosmetology License or Permit

Just Braggin Hair Salon

712 E Bay Ave Ste C, 08050 Manahawkin,

(609) 597-2660

Classifieds