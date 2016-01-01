October 2016 Classifieds
SHORE CLEAN-UPS
we will make your home beautiful again. Leaf and yard Clean-Ups, Painting, Power washing roof and gutter cleaning and Odd Jobs.
Classified Continued: Ten years experience call today for a free estimate. (848)221-7942. www.shorecleanup.com
PRIVATE
CAR
SERVICE
Rides For All Occasions
Airports-Trains-Casinos-Shows-
Parties-Etc…
Ride In Luxury/Comfort
Affordable Pricing
Cannot be beat
Please Call Matt
516-790-4321
MOBILE
PET
GROOMING
A Purr-fect Paw
All Breeds and Cats
Clean & Safe
No All Day Stays
14 Years Experience
We Come To You
Usually Done In 1 Hour
No Cages One On One
609-660-9772
HOME MAINTENANCE
Fall/Spring Cleanups
Landscaping, Tree Removal,
Pruning, Demolition, Repairs
ODD Jobs
609-693-9065 or 609-335-0330
OIL TANK
REMOVAL
FREE Estimates
Removal/Install
Cleanups
HIC REG 13VHOO102300
Call 609-698-4434
MULTI
TRADESMAN
AVAILABLE
Licensed AND Insured in NJ!
Quality professional
since 1985
No job to big – complete rebuilds, repairs, alterations etc etc
Crews available if needed
Immediately available for Direct hire, Sub-Contractor, Professional Estimator, Clean outs, etc
Get the Job Done Right the First Time by a licensed, trusted
professional.
References Available
(973) 970 4949 leave message
WE BUY
ALL CARS
GOOD & JUNK
Cash on the spot.
Call 888-397-0677
THINKING
ABOUT SELLING YOUR HOME?
WHAT IS
IT WORTH?
FIND OUT FREE.
CALL LISA VOLK
Keller Williams
Shore Properties
609-713-7793
COMING SOON
Save On…
▪ Shopping
▪ Dining Out
▪ Automotive Repairs
▪ Home Repairs
And So Much More!
Visit
BUYFORHALF.COM
BUSINESS OWNERS/MANAGERS
For information on how your business can participate at little or no
cost Call 609-978-0010
or e-mail info@buyforhalf.com
HELP WANTED
FULL TIME
Mid Atlantic Heating & Cooling
is HIRING.
Looking for a full time helper.
Experience preferred but not
necessary.
On the books pay, clean drivers license needed.
Contact us at 732-551-4149
or 609-709-0643
HELP WANTED
JUST BRAGGIN’ SALON IS GROWING AND WITH THAT GROWTH COMES OPPORTUNITY! WE ARE CURRENTLY LOOKING FOR A PART TIME ASSISTANT TO JOIN OUR TEAM.
We provide a warm, welcoming atmosphere and strive to treat our clients as guests. Our senior stylists provide expert on the job training for incoming stylists starting out in the industry, and all of our employees pride themselves on continuing the education to stay consistently on trend while perfecting advanced professional skills. We have a loyal client base and long standing relations with our clients, who are always recommending friends and family to the salon. We are an ideal place for young professionals to establish themselves, learn the ins and outs of the business, and build their own following. Although we maintain a more casual work environment, based on the principals of teamwork and camaraderie, we are an upscale salon that expects our employees to display professionalism in their appearance and demeanor. We are looking for an assistant who is hardworking and looking to establish a long term career. You must be motivated and able to stay on top of your tasks without reminders, but we are also looking for someone with a friendly, edgy, fun personality and style who can be a great addition to our existing team.
Job Duties:
• Shampooing
• Chemical Applications
• Mixing Formulas
• Salon Clean Up
• Blow Drys
• Assist Senior Stylists
• Promotions
Non-negotiables:
• Flexible work schedule
• Forward thinking
• Self-motivated
• Eager and willingness to learn and grow
• Self-promoter
Requirements:
• Valid NJ Cosmetology License or Permit
Just Braggin Hair Salon
712 E Bay Ave Ste C, 08050 Manahawkin,
(609) 597-2660