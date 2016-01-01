Novembers Horoscopes

ARIES

March 21/April 20

A friend or associate brings you luck, especially at the time of the Scorpio New Moon on the 11. Don’t go for broke, but do take a chance.

TAURUS

April 21/May 21

With the Scorpio New Moon on the 11th everything you have been working on for the past year has come to a brand new beginning. Now you can reap the benefits and ENJOY!!!

GEMINI

May22/June 21

A change of career is in your stars this month, dear Gemini. Reach for the stars and you will obtain your goal by the Gemini Full Moon on the 25th. Go for it!

CANCER

June 22/July 22

A new love has been lurking in the shadows. Many new opportunities that had been hidden will come to light after mid-month. Enjoy!

LEO

July 23/August 23

Your confidence and desirability have met an all time high. Go out there and join the party. Live, love and aspire. The universe is smiling down on you.

VIRGO

August 24/September 22

The third week of this month brings a tremendous shift in the way you view the world.

Your spirituality is enhanced to an all time high. Just fly with it.

LIBRA

September 23/October 23

With the focus in your astrological chart on money, anything you touch now turns to gold. Stop wavering over decisions and make a choice.

SCORPIO

October 24/November 22

Happy Birthday, Scorpio! This is your month to shine. An opportunity will arise with wonderful new beginnings for you.

SAGITTARIUS

November 23/December 21

Romance is in your stars this month, lucky Sag! However, you must look at all the details concerning any given situation, so as to not miss anything that may cause a problem later.

CAPRICORN

December 22/January 20

A friend or associate has important information regarding your career. Listen closely to details that may reveal what was previously hidden. Be careful with your spending habits.

AQUARIUS

January 21/February 18

Your hard work and dedication have been noticed. Expect monetary rewards to come your way. A trip abroad can be both relaxing and beneficial. Bon voyage!

PISCES

February 19/March 20

Expect a spiritual awakening at the time. What was dark now becomes light. What was hidden is now abundantly clear. This will bring better communications.

SPECIAL PLANETARY ASPECTS FOR

NOVEMBER 2015:

Happy Birthday, Scorpio! Scorpio is the eighth sign of the zodiac with Pluto as its ruler. Although some astrologers argue that Mars is the ruler. The colors black, deep red and violet are associated with the sign of Scorpio. Tiger’s eye and malachite are Scorpio’s gems. Scorpios are instinctive, magnetic people. They are intense and focused. Scorpios may be accused of being too obsessive and secretive. They can be cold to strangers, but have very intense bonds with their loved ones. When a Scorpio loves, they love all the way. If you wrong a Scorpio, they may appear to forgive on the surface, but will carry the injustice to their grave. They are also highly intuitive people.

The Scorpio New Moon on November 11 beckons us to explore our shadow self; that part that is hidden from us most of the time. With the conjunction of Mercury, which rules our thinking processes, to this New Moon it will make it easier to uncover that part of yourself that has been resisting change and the shedding of the old to receive the new and improved you.

By the time of the Gemini Full Moon on November 25 the process of change should be complete. Especially since the following day, November 26, Saturn will make a direct square to Neptune causing us to reorient ourselves and release anything that is no longer supporting our growth. The culmination of all these planetary events this November causes us to truly look at what we were born to do in this lifetime. What provides meaning and Spiritual nourishment for you? What feeds your Soul? The time is here and it is NOW!

“You must master a new way to think before you can master a new way to be.” (Marianne Williamson)

