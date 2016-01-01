November Classifieds

GRASS CUTTING

/ YARD WORK

Shrubs trimmed,

Clean-ups, weed removal,

odds/ends

Done with integrity by clean

trustworthy adult

Manahawkin /Surrounding areas

732-710-7678

———————–———————

PRIVATE

CAR SERVICE

Rides For All Occasions

Airports-Trains-Casinos-Shows-

Parties-Etc…

Ride In Luxury/Comfort

Affordable Pricing

Cannot be beat

Please Call Matt

516-790-4321

———————–———————

SEASONAL CLEANUPS

Tree removal and trimming-

Yard cleanups-

gutter cleaning-

Mulching, odd jobs-

609-971-0242

——————–———-————

MOBILE

PET

GROOMING

A Purr-fect Paw

All Breeds and Cats

Clean & Safe

No All Day Stays

14 Years Experience

We Come To You

Usually Done In 1 Hour

No Cages One On One

609-660-9772

———————–——————-

$25 DINING GIFT

CERTIFICATES

Starting At

Only $6.99

MyCountyDining.com

———————–———————

POOR MANS

REPAIR SERVICE

Doors, Windows, Tile, Roof Leaks, Spackle, Painting, and Clean-ups.

Reliable and References

Matthew 609-693-3347

———————————————

HOME MAINTENANCE

Fall/Spring Cleanups

Landscaping, Tree Removal,

Pruning, Demolition, Repairs

ODD Jobs

609-693-9065 or 609-335-0330

————————–———-——

OIL TANK REMOVAL

FREE Estimates

Removal/Install

Cleanups

HIC REG 13VHOO102300

Call 609-698-4434

———————————————-

MULTI

TRADESMAN

AVAILABLE

Licensed AND Insured in NJ!

Quality professional

since 1985

No job to big – complete rebuilds, repairs, alterations etc etc

Crews available if needed

Immediately available for Direct hire, Sub-Contractor, Professional Estimator, Clean outs, etc

Get the Job Done Right the First Time by a licensed, trusted

professional.

References Available

(973) 970 4949 leave message

____________________________

WE BUY ALL CARS

GOOD & JUNK

Cash on the spot.

Call 888-397-0677

____________________________

THINKING ABOUT

SELLING YOUR HOME?

WHAT IS

IT WORTH?

FIND OUT FREE.

CALL LISA LEE

(CENTURY 21)

PACESETTER REALTY

255 ROUTE 9, FORKED RIVER, NJ

609-713-7793

____________________________

HELP WANTED

Now Hiring!! Farmers Insurance in Cherry Hill, NJ-Traditional Sales Agent Program: Successful candidates will have some sales or management experience -Award-winning training -Free office space at our Territory Office development facilities. -Uncapped earning potential with a 3 year financial support package, commissions, renewals and bonus opportunities. -Successful candidates will market business, sell policies and provide excellent customer service to policyholders. Message me here, call me at 856-356-1812, or email stefanie.murphy@

farmersinsurance.com

____________________________

HORSE CAMP

Don’t delay we are more than 50 percent booked already 🙂 Ok…everyone… The dates have been set for winter horse camp 🙂 come one or both days…makes a great Christmas gift!! 9 to 3 $90.00 a day… Dec 29th and 30th… Riding, driving a horse and carriage each day, crafts, educational equine activities and so much more!!! Limited space. Email me at lsmorley@yahoo.com or text me your email 609 709 9635 and by will send you a registration form 🙂

_____________________________

COMING SOON

Save On…

▪ Shopping

▪ Dining Out

▪ Automotive Repairs

▪ Home Repairs

And So Much More!

Visit

BUYFORHALF.COM

BUSINESS OWNERS/MANAGERS

For information on how your business can participate at little or no cost

Call 609-978-0010

or e-mail info@buyforhalf.com

Classifieds