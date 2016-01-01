Movie Reviews September 2016

THE LIGHT

BETWEEN OCEANS

(2016)

CR: * * * (B)

Directed By Derek Cianfrance

Starring Alicia Vikander, Michael Fassbender, Rachel Weisz, Caren Pistorius

Dreamworks//Rated PG-13//Drama//100 minutes

Following WWI, young veteran, Tom Sherbourne (Fassbender), becomes a lighthouse keeper on an island off Western Australia. Traveling to the mainland, Tom meets and marries Isabel Graysmark (Vikander). She moves to the island with Tom where they are happy, except for an inability to conceive a child. When a boat, containing a dead man and a live baby girl, washes ashore, Tom is set to report the matter to authorities until Isabel begs him to take the child to raise as their own. Whatever course he chooses, Tom’s decision has terrible consequences.

MECHANIC:

RESURRECTION

(2016)

CR: * * (C)

Directed By Dennis Gansel

Starring Jason Statham, Jessica Alba, Tommy Lee Jones, Michelle Yeoh

Summit Entertainment//Rated R//Action//110 minutes

Jason Statham returns as the Mechanic, Arthur Bishop, a hit man of extraordinary skill. Having long since retired, Bishop is compelled to call upon his previous experience when he is given 36 hours to assassinate three dangerous men (making the deaths appear to be accidental), in order to save the woman he loves (Alba). In this long-awaited sequel to the 2011 actioner, a less than original twist finds a beautiful, but deceitful woman pulling the strings. Statham’s ability to convey tension, via his stoic commitment, remains a durable platform, but what of Alba who has coasted through the past decade with nary a challenging role?

DON’T BREATHE

(2016)

* * * *

Directed By Fede Alvarez

Starring Stephen Lang, Jane Levy, Dylan Minnette, Daniel Zovatto

Sony//Rated R//Thriller//88 minutes

Featuring a frightening trailer and monstrously favorable early reviews, “Don’t Breathe” finds three teens attempting to rob a large cash insurance settlement from a blind man who turns out to be anything but helpless. Awakening to find intruders in his home, the sightless, fighting machine (Lang) quickly overpowers one teen, and sets about hunting down the others who are trapped inside his labyrinthine home, located in an abandoned Detroit neighborhood. While the man knows every inch of his terrain, the kids’ only advantage is that he can’t see them. However, the slightest creak of a floorboard, or a bit of heavy breathing is enough to give them away. Watch for a basement-bound sequence that is so scary, you too will be afraid to breathe.

LEVEL UP

[limited]

(2016)

CR: * *1/2 (B-)

Directed By Adam Randall

Starring Josh Bowman, Leila Mimmack, Neil Maskell, William Houston, Kulvinder Ghir, Doc Brown

Fulwell 73 Productions//Not Rated//Thriller//84 minutes

Young Matt spends his days playing video games on the sofa while his increasingly annoyed girlfriend Anna (Mimmack), holds down a job. Matt’s loafing comes to an abrupt end when Anna is kidnapped by three masked thugs (Maskell, Ghir and Brown) who shove a package and a cell phone at Matt, warning him to follow each texted instruction if he ever hopes to see her again. Thus begins Matt’s mad dash across London, to deliver a package for a businessman (Houston), while prevailing over unsavory strangers who are intent upon stopping Matt dead in his tracks. To calm his nerves, Matt pretends he’s trying to level up in one of his video games. This imaginative British thriller, cowritten by director Adam Randall, was made for a paltry $500,000 dollars. He definitely leveled up.

BEN HUR 3D

(2016)

CR: * * (C)

Directed By Timur Bekmambetov

Starring Jack Huston, Toby Kebbell, Rodrigo Santoro, Nazanin Boniadi, Morgan Freeman, Gal Gadot

Paramount//Rated PG-13//Adventure//141 minutes

This fifth adaptation of the 1880 Lew Wallace novel stars Huston as Ben Hur, a Jewish prince falsely accused of treason by his adopted brother Messala (Kebbell). Sentenced to slavery in Rome, Ben Hur encounters Jesus and converts to Christianity. Freeman portrays a wealthy Nubian sheik who trains Ben Hur as a charioteer, and thus provides the slave with a means of revenge when he challenges Messala to a perilous chariot race. Director Bekmambetov initially offered Huston the role of Messala, but impressed by the actor’s sympathetic manner, grit, and horsemanship, the director wound up casting Huston in the titular role.

WAR DOGS

(2016)

* * * (B)

Directed By Todd Phillips

Starring Jonah Hill, Miles Teller, Steve Lantz, Gregg Weiner, Ana de Armas, JB Blanc

Warner Bros.//Rated R//Comedy//114 minutes

Based on a true story that was originally explored in “Rolling Stone” magazine, this obscure Iraq war tale follows two friends in their early 20s, Efraim Diveroli and David Packouz (Hill and Teller). Looking for a way to make real money, the pair become part of a government initiative allowing small businesses to bid on U.S. Military contracts. They earn a 300-million-dollar contract to arm the Afghan military. Excitement soon turns to paranoia as the friends learn that surviving the deal requires loads of strategy and even more luck. This irony isn’t lost on director Todd Phillips, who wrote the script as a comedy.

BAD MOMS

(2016)

CR: * *1/2 (B-)

Directed By Jon Lucas, Scott Moore

Starring Mila Kunis, Christina Applegate, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Jada Pinkett Smith, Annie Mumolo

STX Entertainment//Rated R//Comedy//101 minutes

Fed up with being the perfect working wife and mother, Amy Mitchell (Kunis) tells off overachieving moms (Applegate, Smith and Mumolo) at a meeting for the school’s upcoming bake sale. She’s tired of never saying “no” and living “to make my children’s lives magical.” Thrilled when Amy voices their feelings, moms Kiki and Carla (Bell and Hahn) join Amy on a journey of irresponsibility and self-indulgence. As the three self-proclaimed “bad moms” drink, talk dirty, and eat junk food, the film explores women’s perspective on men, marriage and sex. More importantly, why shouldn’t we all love the uni-boob bra?

