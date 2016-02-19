March 2016 Police Blotter Lacey Twp, NJ



LACEY TOWNSHIP



Shoplifting – On Friday, February 19, 2016, at 5:37 p.m., Officer Dimitrios Tsarnas responded to Walmart, 580 Route 9 North in Lanoka Harbor, in reference to a report of shoplifting. The loss prevention employee reported that he observed a male subject attempting to exit the store with a shopping cart full of merchandise for which payment had not been made. Upon being confronted, the suspect reportedly left the shopping cart of merchandise and fled the area on foot. The shoplifted merchandise consisted of $488.06 of Lego’s and a $4.47 quart of oil. Upon further investigation, the shoplifter was identified as 31-year-old Douglas M. Gifford Jr. of Flint Road in Toms River, NJ. A $1,500 warrant was issued for his arrest.

Fire – On Saturday, February 20, 2016, at 12:44 a.m., Officer Dimitrios Tsarnas responded to the Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station, 800 Route 9 South in Forked River, for the report of a brush fire. The Forked River Fire Company responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. The fire was contained to an area approximately 500 feet by 200 feet on the north side of the property.

Attempted Theft from a Boat – On Friday, February 19, 2016, at 3:05 p.m., Officer Darrell Nick responded to the docks at 915 Beach Boulevard in the Forked River for a report of an attempted theft from a boat. The victim reported that between 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 18, 2016 and 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 19, 2016, an unknown person or persons attempted to pry open the cabin door of his 31 foot, 1979, Silverton boat that was docked in a boat slip. Visible damage was observed on the lock of the cabin door, but no access was gained into the locked area of the boat. Nothing was reported stolen. The damage to the lock is estimated at $50.

Criminal Mischief – On Wednesday, February 17, 2016, at 7:21 p.m., Officer Anthony Sarno responded to the Lacey Mall for a report of criminal mischief. The victim reported that she parked her vehicle in the Lacey Mall parking lot at approximately 6:45 p.m. on February 17, 2016 and went into the ShopRite store. Upon returning approximately 30 minutes later, she noticed numerous scratches on the driver’s side of her vehicle. The scratches appeared to have been made with a small metallic object such as a key. The damage to the vehicle is estimated at $1,500. The loss prevention office was notified regarding possible surveillance video of the parking lot.

Motor Vehicle Crash – On Wednesday, February 17, 2016, at 7:05 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Route 9 and Lacey Road for a report of a two vehicle motor vehicle crash. A 1995 Chrysler Seabring with three occupants was traveling north on Route 9 and attempted to make a left turn onto Lacey Road, when it collided with a 1999 Volkswagen Beetle with two occupants that was traveling south on Route 9. All five people involved in the motor vehicle crash were transported to Community Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. The roadway had to be detoured for approximately 30 minutes due to the accident.

Shoplifting – On Wednesday, February 17, 2016, at 1:48 p.m., Officer Brian Holt responded to Walmart, 580 Route 9 North in Lanoka Harbor, NJ, for a report of shoplifting. The loss prevention employee reported that a male subject was observed placing a 40 inch Sony television valued at $328 into a shopping cart and then pushing the cart into the employee-only stock room where he reportedly proceeded to remove the anti-theft security device. The loss prevention employee stopped the suspect when he exited the stock room with the television. Investigation at the scene led to the arrest of 51-year-old Kim W. Martin of Toms River, NJ, for Shoplifting. Kim Martin was transported to Lacey Township Police Headquarters where he was processed and charged with Shoplifting.

Theft – On Tuesday, February 16, 2016, at 11:06 p.m., Officer George Resetar responded to 811 Route 9 North in Lanoka Harbor for a report of theft. The victim reported that while she was visiting her sister at the residence of 811 Route 9 North in Lanoka Harbor, NJ her car was stolen by her sister’s boyfriend, 25-year-old Melvin Ozoria of 345 New Central Avenue, Lakewood, NJ. The stolen vehicle was reported as a silver, 2014, Kia Optima. The suspect reportedly took the keys off of a table inside the residence and left with the vehicle to an unknown location. A complaint-warrant was obtained for Melvin Ozoria for a charge of Theft of Movable Property with bail set by Judge Damian Murray in the amount $20,000. The suspect, Melvin Ozoria, brought the vehicle back to the residence at approximately 3:24 a.m. on Wednesday, February 17, 2016. The vehicle appeared to have been involved in an accident, as it was returned with significant damage to the passenger side. The victim and the suspect engaged in a verbal altercation that turned physical. Melvin Ozoria then fled the area without the vehicle. Melvin Ozoria of 345 New Central Avenue in Lakewood is wanted on the $20,000 warrant as of the time of this release.

Shoplifting – On Tuesday, February 16, 2016, at 1:56 p.m., Officer Kymberly Gudgeon responded to Walmart, 580 Route 9 North in the Lanoka Harbor section of the township, for a report of shoplifting. The loss prevention employee reported that he observed a male and female in the store filling up shopping bags with merchandise and then they attempted to leave the store without paying for the items. Investigation at the scene led to the arrest of 26-year-old Christian M. Fernandez who resides at the Red Roof Inn, West Water Street in Toms River, NJ and 30-year-old Tara M. Addison of Locker Street in Beachwood, NJ for shoplifting. The shoplifted merchandise consisted of 53 items valued at $168.35. Christian Fernandez and Tara Addison were transported to Lacey Township Police Headquarters where they were processed and each charged with Shoplifting. Christian Fernandez was also charged with Possessing Anti-Shoplifting Device as a result of having a magnetic security peg key. Christian Fernandez also had two outstanding Toms River Township Municipal Court warrants in the amounts of $275 and $75. Christina Fernandez was transported to the Ocean County Correctional Facility in default of the bail.

Theft – On Monday, February 15, 2016, at 8:28 p.m., Officer Andrew Slota responded to Applebee’s, 404 Route 9 South in the Forked River section of the township, for a report of theft. The manager reported that a male subject started a bar tab and then left without paying. The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-thirties with dark hair and light-colored eyes. The suspect goes by the name of “Pete” and is believed to have done this at the restaurant on more than one occasion. The total value of the theft is $35.30.

Criminal Mischief – On Monday, February 15, 2016, at 10:54 a.m., Officer Michael Hein responded to Lacey Township Police Headquarters in reference to a report of criminal mischief. The victim reported that between 10:00 p.m. on Friday, February 12, 2016 and 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 13, 2016, an unknown person or persons damaged the driver side mirror of his vehicle. The vehicle was parked on Weehawken Avenue near the intersection of Tappan Street at the time of the incident. The damage is estimated at $300.

Theft – On Sunday, February 14, 2016, at 6:40 p.m., Officer Andrew Slota responded to Retro Fitness, 410 South Main Street in the Forked River section of the Township, for a report of theft. The victim reported that he stored his back-pack in the men’s locker room while he was working out and upon being told that a subject was going through the lockers, he discovered that $82 in cash had been stolen. The staff was made aware and a potential suspect was identified, but had left prior to the police being contacted. A suspect has been identified and the matter under investigation.

DUI (Arrest) – On Saturday, February 13, 2016, at 10:48 p.m., Officer John McKee was on patrol when he observed a vehicle in front of him strike a curb at the intersection of Lake Barnegat Drive North and Lacey Road. Upon following the vehicle and observing the vehicle failing to maintain its lane of travel, Officer McKee conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle on Veterans Way and Manchester Avenue in Forked River. Investigation at the scene led to the arrest of 19-year-old Caroline Erikson of Chelsea Street in Forked River, NJ for DUI by Officer Dimitrios Tsarnas. Caroline Erikson was transported to Lacey Township Police Headquarters where she was processed and charged with DUI, Reckless Driving, Failure to Maintain Lane, Open Container in a Motor Vehicle, and Underage Consumption of Alcohol. The vehicle she was operating was impounded pursuant to John’s Law.

Criminal Mischief – On Friday, February 12, 2016, 8:14 a.m., Officer Brian Holt responded to a Devon Street residence in the North Barnegat Pines section of Forked River for a report of criminal mischief. The victim reported that between 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2016 and 8:30 a.m. on Friday, February 12, 2016, an unknown person or persons shattered the driver side front door window of his vehicle. The vehicle was parked in the driveway of the residence at the time of the incident. The damage is estimated at $500.

Warrant Arrest & Drug Possession – On Wednesday, February 10, 2016, at 10:14 p.m., Officer Anthony Sarno stopped a vehicle on Beverly Road in the South Barnegat Pines section of Forked River. The vehicle was being driven by 32-year-old Ryan M. Thomson of Beverly Road in Forked River, NJ. Investigation at the scene led to the arrest of Ryan Thomson on a No Bail Atlantic County Sheriff’s Department Warrant for Drug Offenses. While in custody, Ryan Thomson was found to be in possession of fifty-four (54) wax folds of Heroin. The items were hidden in his waistband through a one inch tear on the inside of the waistband and then spread throughout the inside of the waistband by pushing the CDS inside. Four (4) Buprenorphine Hydrochloride and Naloxone Hydrochloride pills, a variation of Suboxone, were also found hidden in a condom inside the suspect’s waistband. Ryan Thomson was charged with 3rd Degree Possession of Heroin and possession of Prescription Legend Drugs. Bail was set at $25,000 by Judge Damian Murray. Ryan Thomson was also issued summons for Failure to Signal Turn, Failure to Inspect, and Possession of CDS in a Motor Vehicle.

Burglary & Theft (Formal Charges) – Through a collaborative investigation between Lacey Detectives and Detectives from the Berkeley Township Police Department, a search warrant was authorized on January 28, 2016, for Joshua Everett’s residence at 24 East Lacey Road in

Forked River. Proceeds from multiple burglaries from Lacey Township and Berkeley Township were located. While processing evidence seized from the residence, items were located that were directly linked to victims of burglaries and thefts in late December of 2015 and January of 2016. The items included a prescription pill bottle in the name of a Letts Avenue victim, an Ocean County Library card signed on the back by a Penn Place victim, as well as two forms of identification from a Frazee Place victim. On February 10, 2016, Detective Robert Surtees of the Lacey Township Police Department signed three charges of Burglary against Joshua Everett for the unlawful entry and thefts from vehicles on Letts Avenue, Penn Place, and Frazee Place in Forked River. Bail was set by JMC Damian Murray at $25,000 on an arrest warrant. Joshua Everett was later served and processed at the Ocean County Correctional Facility where he was previously lodged for burglaries out of Berkeley Township. Joshua Everett was also charged with multiple counts of burglary and theft out of Ocean Township (Waretown) in addition to the charges out of Lacey Township and Berkeley Township.

Burglary & Theft – On Tuesday, February 9, 2016, at 7:53 a.m., Officer John Simonson responded to Shore Metric, 700 Challenger Way in the Lacey Township Business Park in reference to a report of a burglary and theft. The owner reported that between 6:30 p.m. on Monday, February 8, 2016 and 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, February 9, 2016, an unknown person or persons entered his business by prying open an exterior window to the building. The suspect or suspects attempted to pry open a safe but were unsuccessful. A jar containing approximately $300 in loose change was reportedly stolen. The damage to the window is estimated at $350 and the damage to the safe is estimated at $250. On Tuesday, February 9, 2016, at 9:45 a.m., Officer Brian Holt responded to Play-Day-Place, 695 Challenger Way in the Lacey Township Business Park, in reference to a report of burglary and theft. The owners reported that at approximately 1:30 a.m., an unknown person or persons entered their business and pried open a cash register. Approximately $38 in cash and change was reported stolen. The suspect made entry into the business by prying the back door. The damage to the cash register is estimated $150. The Lacey Township Detective Bureau responded to continue the investigation. The Ocean County Sheriff’s Department Crime Scene Investigations Unit assisted at the scene.

Drug Possession and Distribution (Arrests) – On Wednesday, February 3, 2016, detectives of the Lacey Township Police Department obtained a search warrant for 207 Greenwood Lane in Forked River as part of an ongoing drug distribution investigation. The warrant execution was preceded by a motor vehicle stop that led to the arrest of a female passenger. Michele Baig, 26, of 719 Drew Avenue in Lanoka Harbor was placed under arrest during the stop after crack-cocaine was found in her possession. The target of the investigation, 54-year-old Steven Concannon of 207 Greenwood Lane in Forked River, was a second passenger in the vehicle and was detained while the warrant was executed at his residence. A search of 207 Greenwood Lane yielded Heroin that was located in the bedroom of Concannon. Concannon was placed under arrest and lodged in the Ocean County Correctional Facility after being charged with Possession of Heroin and Intent to Distribute Heroin. His bail was set at $50,000. Michele Baig and the driver of the vehicle, 34-year-old Robert Goffio of 1205 Ocean Street in Forked River, were both charged with Possession of CDS.

DUI (Arrest) – On Saturday, February 6, 2016, at 4:05 p.m., Officer Adam Ewart responded to the 7-11 at 524 Lacey Road in Forked River, NJ for a report of an erratic driver on Lacey Road who had just pulled into the parking lot. The caller reported that the vehicle had been traveling east on Lacey Road and had entered the westbound lanes of travel almost colliding with oncoming traffic. Investigation at the scene led to the arrest of 40-year-old Mahesh M. Chaudhari of Toms River, NJ for DUI. Mahesh Chaudhari was transported to Lacey Township Police Headquarters where he was processed and charged with DUI and Reckless Driving.

Warrant Arrest – On Saturday, February 6, 2016, at 11:42 p.m., Officer John McKee stopped a vehicle for having a suspended registration. Investigation at the scene led to the arrest of 27-year-old Erin M. Murphy of Bayville, NJ on an outstanding Wall Township Municipal Court warrant in the amount of $500 and a Mantoloking Municipal Court warrant in the amount of $250. Erin Murphy was issued a summons for Driving While Suspended and Expired Driver’s License.

Burglary Warrant (Arrest) – Detective Keith Pearce has been assisting Detective Robert Surtees with a continuing investigation into multiple incidents of thefts from unlocked vehicles which occurred in Lacey Township in both December and January. A cooperative investigation with surrounding jurisdictions revealed Joshua Everett of Forked River as a suspect. Detectives from the Berkeley Township Police Department issued warrants for the arrest of Joshua Everett on charges of Burglary and Theft out of their jurisdiction. Similar charges from detectives of the Lacey Township Police Department are pending further investigation. Investigation since the issuance of the Berkeley Township warrants revealed that Joshua Everett fled the area and was possibly staying in or around the Atlantic City area. Detective Pearce continued his investigation into the location of Joshua Everett and provided information to Patrol Officer Anthony Sarno.

On Thursday evening, February 4, 2016, Officer Anthony Sarno of the Lacey Township Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop of a vehicle exiting the Garden State Parkway from the South onto Lacey Road. The vehicle was subsequently stopped in the parking lot near Deerhead Lake in Forked River. Joshua Everett was found hidden in the back seat wearing a black wig, skull cap, and glasses. Officer Sarno placed Joshua Everett under arrest and a search of him revealed 32 empty wax folds, a hypodermic syringe, 4 Trazodone pills, and other drug paraphernalia in his possession. Joshua Everett was transported to Lacey Township Police Headquarters and charged with Possession of a Hypodermic Needle, Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia on a warrant with bail set at $7,500. The Berkeley Township warrant for Burglary and Theft was executed with bail set at $25,000. Joshua Everett had two additional outstanding traffic warrants out of Deptford Township and the Borough of Westville with a combined bail of $389. Joshua Everett was transported to the Ocean County Correctional Facility.

Auto Theft – On Thursday, February 4, 2016, at 7:14 a.m., Officer Darrell Nick responded to a residence on Neptune Court in the Forked River Beach section of the township for a report of a stolen vehicle. The victim reported that he parked his gray, 2005, Ford Escape in front of his house at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 3, 2016 and upon waking in the morning, he discovered that it was missing. The victim reported that he could not locate his keys and may have dropped them outside the night prior. The vehicle was reported to be valued at $1,000. On Saturday, February 6, 2016, the vehicle was located in Atlantic City. The Lacey Township Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating.

Fire – On Wednesday, February 3, 2016, at 9:35 p.m., Officer Michael Verwey responded to Quality Chiropractic, 15 Manchester Avenue in Forked River, NJ for a report of a fire. The staff had extinguished the fire prior to the arrival of the emergency services. It is believed that the fire occurred as a result of water leaking into a light fixture. The Ocean County Fire Marshall responded and is investigating. The damage is believed to be minimal.

Shoplifting (Arrest) – On Tuesday, February 2, 2016, Officer Patrick Watkins responded to Walmart, 580 Route 9 North in Lanoka Harbor, for a report of shoplifting. The loss prevention employee reported that he observed a female subject place items into her shopping cart and then attempted to leave the store without paying for them. Investigation at the scene led to the arrest of 54-year-old Maureen M. Leal of Harzold Road in Forked River, NJ for shoplifting $36.84 worth of merchandise. Maureen Leal was transported to Lacey Township Police Headquarters where she was processed and charged with Shoplifting.

