March 2016 Movie Reviews

RISEN



(2016)

PR: * *1/2 (B-)

Directed By Kevin Reynolds

Starring Cliff Curtis, Joseph Fiennes, Peter Firth, Tom Felton

Sony//Rated PG-13//Drama//107 minutes

Joseph Fiennes appears as Clavius, a powerful Roman Centurion, charged by Pontius Pilate (Firth), with finding Christ’s missing remains to prove the messiah has not risen — thereby preventing Christians from uprising. While questioning Christ’s followers, Clavius is won over by Christian doctrine and he begins to question whether finding Christ’s body can or should prevent the feared uprising. The film’s recreation of the period and its cinematography are spot on, but will this screen adaptation draw viewers? Opening five weeks prior to Easter and casting Fiennes in the lead, “Risen’s” strategy of a well-timed, quality production, looks promising.

RACE



(2016)

* * * (B)

Directed By Stephen Hopkins

Starring Stephan James, Jason Sudeikis, Eli Goree, Shanice Banton

Focus//Rated PG-13//Drama//134 minutes

This inspirational drama features heart-stopping track and field footage wrapped in sepia tones. When the running and jumping ability of African American Jessie Owens (James) puts him front and center on The U.S. 1936 Olympic team, his Berlin appearance threatens Hitler’s plan to use the games as a vehicle to demonstrate Aryan supremacy. Owens keeps his cool as he stands up to those claiming he ought to boycott games showcasing Nazi doctrine. Though Germany won 86 medals, Owens took home a fistful of gold and won many hearts.

DEADPOOL

(2016)

* * (C)

Directed By Tim Miller

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Ed Skrein, Gina Carano

Fox//Rated R//Action, Sci-Fi//108 minutes

Marvel reaches deep into its bag of super heroes and pulls out Wade Wilson, a veteran of special ops. Following a rogue experiment, Wilson gains an instant ability to heal, but loses his former good looks and now appears to have been put through a meat grinder. Wearing a head-to-toe skintight suit, he assumes the alter ego Deadpool while seeking revenge against Dr. Ajax (Skrein), and the WeaponX workshop responsible for Wilson’s condition. Ultra violent, the film features raunchy, rapid-fire jokes — a first for the superhero genre.

ZOOLANDER 2



(2016)

* * (C)

Directed By Ben Stiller

Starring Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Will Ferrell, Christine Taylor, Kristen Wiig, Penelope Cruz, Benedict Cumberbatch

Paramount//Rated PG-13//Comedy//102 minutes

It’s a decade since the original “Zoolander,” and fashion models Derek (Stiller) and Hansel (Wilson) were relevant… Now someone begins assassinating famous, beautiful people, each wearing the pouty expression made famous by Derek. Busty Interpol agent Melanie Valentina (Cruz) arrives asking Derek and Hansel to use their connections to catch the serial killer, notorious fashionista Jacobim Mugatu (Ferrell). The film’s best moments are owing to Kristen Wiig’s Alexanya Atoz, an aging supermodel who hilariously hides her frozen facial expression under an assortment of avante garde wigs and haute couture garments.

HOW TO BE SINGLE



(2016)

CR: * * (C)

Directed By Christian Ditter

Starring Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson, Leslie Mann, Damon Wayans Jr., Dan Stevens

Warner Bros.//Rated R//Comedy//110 minutes

Produced by Drew Barrymore’s production company Flower Films, this comedy treads the well-worn path blazed by “Sex and the City.” The story follows single New Yorkers, Alice, Robin and Meg (Johnson, Wilson, and Mann), as they search one night stands, true love, and everything in between. A less than promising trailer features the girls seeking out free drinks from strangers, a practice that often lead to waking up in unfamiliar surroundings.

PRIDE AND

PREJUDICE AND

ZOMBIES



(2016)

CR: * * (C)

Directed By Burr Steers

Starring Lily James, Lena Headey, Matt Smith, Douglas Booth, Sam Riley

Sony//Rated PG-13//Horror//108 minutes

This adaptation of Seth Grahame-Smith’s novel mines Austen’s 1813 masterpiece for a new twist on the zombie genre. The five Bennet sisters are now experts with swords, especially Elizabeth (James), the wittiest and wisest. Elizabeth, whose family has fallen on hard times, joins her wealthy, arrogant neighbor, Mr. Darcy (Riley), to rid the British countryside of a zombie plague, and romance ensues. They say it takes all kinds, but I doubt Austen’s fans enjoy the zombie piggyback ride.

HAIL, CAESAR!



(2016)

* * * * (A)

Directed By Ethan and Joel Coen

Starring Josh Brolin, George Clooney, Alden Ehrenreich, Ralph Fiennes, Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton

Universal//Rated PG-13//Comedy//100 minutes

In the 1950s, Eddie Mannix (Brolin) is a Hollywood “fixer,” helping to keep the studio stars happy and productive. Filming the upcoming blockbuster, “Hail Caesar!,” proves particularly problematic because it stars perpetually drunk Whitlock (Clooney). Then Whitlock is kidnapped from the studio lot by a group calling itself “The Future.” Mannix must discreetly gather and deliver a $100,000 ransom, all while keeping his mission secret from the prying eyes of a gossip columnist (Swinton). Both a tribute and satire of Hollywood’s Golden Age, the Coen Brothers and their cast appear to have a blast.

FIFTY SHADES

OF BLACK



(2016)

CR: -Bomb- (F)

Directed By Michael Tiddes

Starring Marlon Wayans, Jane Seymour, Kali Hawk, Mike Epps

Open Road Films//Rated R//Comedy//93 minutes

The Wayans Brothers attempt spoofing the “Fifty Shades of Grey” series, with Marlon Wayans taking on the role of the handsome, masochistic billionaire who can’t get enough of naive young journalist Hannah (Hawk). The choice of source material that’s already something of a joke, smacks of desperation. Another bad choice is reusing director Michael Tiddes who helmed The Wayans’s “Haunted House,” and “Haunted House 2,” — widely panned films to be avoided in at least fifty ways.

