March 2016 Horoscopes

ARIES

March 21/April 20

Your Aries energy is really in high gear. Utilize your energies in a productive manner.

You will hear from someone in your past. Don’t fall for their same old song and dance.

TAURUS

April 21/May 21

Your focus is on making money, dear Taurus. That is great; just leave a little room for some fun. A little romantic weekend getaway can do wonders for both of you.

GEMINI

May22/June 21

You are a shining star this month in both career and personal life. Don’t float too far off the ground; there are also some serious issues at hand. Stay focused!

CANCER

June 22/July 22

You find very creative ways to make extra money. Short trips pay-off greatly. Do a good deed; it will be paid back to you threefold.

LEO

July 23/August 23

Your feelings regarding a love relationship are changing. Allow yourself to get in touch with your inner knowing for answers through meditation. The answers will come.

VIRGO

August 24/September 22

Everything finally comes to a head. There is no more wavering. You must make a decision. Trust yourself, you are very insightful.

LIBRA

September 23/October 23

Keep that upbeat loving feeling flowing this month. You are noticed in your workplace by higher-ups. You really will be going places, if you stay upbeat.

SCORPIO

October 24/November 22

Focus on what makes you happy and brings a smile to your face. Release the melancholy and live your life. Now is not the time for real estate transactions. Wait.

SAGITTARIUS

November 23/December 21

The universe is smiling on your love life. Make the most of it. Socialize, socialize, socialize. You may just meet your soul mate under these stars.

CAPRICORN

December 22/January 20

You are the social butterfly this month. Be sure to get enough rest, since your energy level is very low. Take care of yourself; no one else will.

AQUARIUS

January 21/February 18

You are a completely different person then you were a year ago. You have evolved to a new heightened awareness. Now FLY……

PISCES

February 19/March 20

Happy Birthday, Pisces. It is your month to shine. The Pisces Solar Eclipse on March 20 gives you the insight to move forward to beautiful new beginnings. Have FAITH!

SPECIAL PLANETARY ASPECTS FOR

MARCH 2016:

Happy Birthday, Pisces! Pisces is the twelfth and final sign of the zodiac with Neptune as it’s ruling planet. Pisces gemstones are turquoise, sugalite and covellite. The color of turquoise is associated with the sign of Pisces. Pisceans are highly intuitive, spiritual individuals. Many possess the gift of prophetic dreaming. They are also dreamy, imaginative, creative, sensitive and lovers of art and poetry.

On March 8 the Pisces New Moon, a SuperMoon and Solar Eclipse will offer us a unique opportunity to go deeply within and connect with our higher self at a supreme level. Use this opportunity to connect with your psyche to get the answers you seek. This Eclipse will also have a very strong impact on tides and tectonic plates. Wherever this Solar Eclipse falls in your own astrological chart indicates an ending and a new beginning that has been cycling since March 1997. To get a better understanding of this change simply go back to September 2015 at the time of the Virgo Solar Eclipse and think about what was happening in your life at that time.

At the same time Mercury, Neptune, Ceres and Chiron in Pisces will be amplifying the effects of this Pisces Solar Eclipse helping us heal and make whole the parts of us that were previously suppressed. Watch for shifts and insights throughout March especially March 16, 17 and 27 with the astrological aspects occurring at that time.

The Aries Equinox on March 19-20 is the start of the astrological year as the Sun moves into Aries. This astrological year is sure to be a very aggressive year in many ways especially for the United States. Just a few days later, March 23, the Libra Lunar Eclipse – Full Moon will be the time for us to change the worn-out patterns that had been holding us back in our evolution. This Full Moon will show us how to have an open mind and an open heart for profound and new possibilities.

On March 25 Saturn will turn retrograde until turning direct on August 13, 2016. Use this time wisely as a period of reassessment of responsibilities and self-discipline. .

“You may not know where you’re going, but you know that so long as you spread your wings, the wind will carry you.” (C. Joy Bell)

Happy Spring! Blessed New Beginnings!

~ Mary Silvernail, ACI, RMT ~

©copyright 2016

Entertainment Horoscopes