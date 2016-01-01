Horoscopes December 2016

BAD SANTA 2

(2016)

CR: * * (C)

Directed By Mark Waters

Starring Billy Bob Thornton, Kathy Bates, Tony Cox, Christina Hendricks, Brett Kelly

Broad Green Pictures//Rated R//Comedy//92 minutes

Alcoholic rent-a-Santa Willie Soke, is broke when he receives money and instructions to meet his former criminal partner Marcus (Cox) in Chicago for a big score. Even though Marcus double-crossed Willie last time, Willie’s reluctance to help Marcus rip off a Chicago-land Christmas charity is based on the participation of Sunny Soke (Bates), Willie’s abusive, ex-con mom. Eventually deciding to join them despite his misgivings, Willie becomes the charity’s Santa, only to find himself forming an unlikely friendship with its director Diane (Hendricks). Uncouth, and frequently offensive, this sequel could exceed the original’s $60 million in box office sales, proving there’s more than one way to succeed in pulling off a heist!

ALLIED

(2016)

* *1/2 (B-)

Directed By: Robert Zemeckis

Starring Brad Pitt, Marion Cotillard, Lizzy Caplan, Jared Harris

Paramount//Rated R//Drama, Romance//124 minutes

It’s 1942 when intelligence officer Max Vatan (Pitt), works with French Resistance fighter Marianne Beausejour (Cotillard), to complete a deadly mission in North Africa. They fall in love, marry and have a child. A year later, Max’s superiors believe Marianne is a Nazi spy. Max has 72 hours to either prove Marianne’s innocence, or to kill her. Failing to do as ordered will result in Max’s own execution. Hearkening back to classics made shortly after WWII, this tale mines little tension from its story, perhaps due to a Pitt’s flat performance.

BLEED FOR THIS

(2016)

CR: * * * (B)

Directed By Ben Younger

Starring Miles Teller, Aaron Eckhart, Katey Sagal, Ciaran Hinds, Ted Levine, Christine Evangelista, Amanda Clayton

Open Road//Rated R//Drama//116 minutes

The amazing biographical account of Vinny Paz, casts Miles Teller as a boxer cut down in his prime. While struggling to win the champ’s belt, talented Vinny made several self destructive decisions, i.e., partying before his biggest bout or failing to make his weight. After a car accident breaks Vinny’s neck, he begins a long recuperation wearing a constrictive “halo,” a metal brace screwed tightly onto his skull. Defying medical advice, Vinny finds Kevin Rooney (Eckhart), Mike Tyson’s ex-trainer, who agrees to help Vinny train even while the pugilist wears the halo. The rest may be history, but remember kids, “Don’t try this one at home!”

FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM: 3D,

IMAX

(2016)

* * * (B)

Directed By David Yates

Starring Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Colin Farrell, Samantha Morton

Warner Bros.//Rated PG-13//Fantasy//133 minutes

This 5-film J.K. Rowling adaptation features Newton Scamander (Redmayne), the keeper of a suitcase housing magical creatures. In 1926 when a comedy of errors causes the release a half dozen magical critters into New York City, Scamander and his wizarding pals attempt to reacquire them before the beasts ruin NYC, or they are killed by anti-magic officials. Scripted as a forerunner to the Harry Potter universe, the character of Dumbledore is referenced in this spin-off, as are muggles. Directed by David Yates who helmed the final four Potter installments, giving them a darker, richer tone, this series introduces a new uber-villain in Gellert Grindelwald, whose appearance is menacing, but brief.

THE EDGE OF

SEVENTEEN

(2016)

CR: * * * * (A)

Directed By Kelly Fremon Craig

Starring Hailee Steinfeld, Kyra Sedgwick, Woody Harrelson, Blake Jenner, Haley Ly Richardson, Blake Jenner, Hayden Szeto

STX Entertainment//Rated R//Comedy//98 minutes

Seventeen-year-old Nadine (Steinfeld) is an oddball who rejects her best friend Krista (Richardson), after the girl is bedded by Nadine’s popular older brother. Since Mom (Sedgwick) is unsympathetic to her plight, Nadine confides her thoughts of suicide herself to her teacher Mr. Bruner (a snarling, cunning Harrelson). Familiar with her drama queen ways, Bruner confesses he too wants to do himself in. Hoping to combat her loneliness, Nadine courts two young men, one a nerdy outcast, the other a conventional dreamboat. How many dilemmas must Nadine create before she realizes change must come from within herself? There’s no easy answer, but watching her journey is hilarious.

ARRIVAL

(2016)

* * * * (A)

Directed By Denis Villeneuve

Starring Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker, Michael Stuhlbarg, Tzi Ma

Paramount//Rated PG-13//Sci-Fi//116 minutes

This widely acclaimed adaptation of Ted Chiang’s novella, thoughtfully approaches ways in which humans might communicate with an extraterrestrial species. Amy Adams portrays linguist, Dr. Louise Banks. She, along with physicist Ian Donnelly (Renner), introduces herself to the aliens, parked in egg-shaped spaceships encircling Earth. Banks opens her mind and heart to learn and connect with them, discovering that the aliens may perceive time differently than we do. Concerned officials demand Banks quickly ascertain the aliens’ intentions, but she asserts that rushing attempts to communicate could have dire consequences. Donnelly becomes Banks’s ally and staunch supporter even as she discovers her own reality irrevocably changed by contact with the aliens.

ALMOST CHRISTMAS

(2016)

CR: * *1/2 (B-)

Directed By David E. Talbert

Starring Gabrielle Union, Nicole Ari Parker, Danny Glover, Omar Epps

Universal//Rated PG-13//Comedy//120 minutes

The adult children of a dysfunctional family gather at their parents’ home for Thanksgiving. Because their father (Glover) is grieving during this first holiday following their mother’s death, he asks the children to please get along — for once. Naturally, the kids would rather blame one another than listen to Dad, so they bicker and scheme about how to one up one another misery. We remember just how they feel because shrill comedies of this ilk have been trotted out every holiday season for the past decade.

Entertainment Horoscopes