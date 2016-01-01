February 2016 Horoscopes

ARIES

March 21/April 20

Go deep within the recesses of your earliest memories to find your way to moving forward to a bright and joyous future. Great things are anxiously awaiting you.

TAURUS

April 21/May 21

Confusion regarding your career must be dealt with ever so gently. Don’t make any hasty decisions that could cost you dearly down the road.

GEMINI

May22/June 21

You are flying so high that your feet are barely touching the earth. Expect positive results regarding a legal issue. Remember you are the one that is right.

CANCER

June 22/July 22

Money matters demand your attention at this time. Double check your partner’s finances to avoid any misunderstandings. Watch…. don’t put your foot in your mouth.

LEO

July 23/August 23

Hearts and flowers are the ticket to a passionate interlude with your lover. The time has finally come. Now, go for the gusto!

VIRGO

August 24/September 22

A holistic approach regarding health matters may bring new enlightenments. Positive changes are coming regarding partners. Don’t worry; it will delight you especially at the time of the Full Moon on February 22.

LIBRA

September 23/October 23

Short trips bring much abundance your way. Open your heart and eyes for a new and fascinating individual to cross your path. He/she brings the excitement of amore`.

SCORPIO

October 24/November 22

Home improvements bring value and beauty to your abode. Invite friends over for a party. Expect financial insight from an unlikely source.

SAGITTARIUS

November 23/December 21

What was so crucial to your well being at this time, will become incidental by next month. Just hang-in there and enjoy the ride called “life”.

CAPRICORN

December 22/January 20

A hot tip gets you on a lucky roll. Listening to a family member’s advice can point you in the right direction. Show some concern and it will be reciprocated.

AQUARIUS

January 21/February 18

Happy Birthday, Aquarius! It is your month to shine! Great new beginnings are starting as we speak. A new and improved you in every way starting with the New Moon of Feb 8. Go for it!

PISCES

February 19/March 20

Money becomes less and less of an issue. You are in a review phase of your life and finding a deep understanding of where you need changes to occur for maximization.

SPECIAL

PLANETARY

ASPECTS FOR

FEBRUARY 2016:

Happy Birthday, Aquarius! Aquarius is the eleventh sign of the zodiac with the planet Uranus, which represents major change and inventions, as its ruler. The bright, light color of electric blue is associated with the sign of Aquarius. Aquarians are truthful, radical, aloof, intuitive, inventive, natural born leaders and look at the bigger picture.

On February 8 the Aquarius New Moon will remind us that we are not alone and that if we work together as a whole we can change the world. Use the energy and Light of this New Moon to strengthen your network of friends. Appreciate your special gifts and how they contribute to the betterment of the whole. This is a time of heightened intuition and Spiritual growth.

This New Moon also marks the Chinese New Year. 2016 is the year of the Yang Fire Monkey.

The monkey symbolizes intelligence and creativity, as well as impulsiveness and opportunism. The element of fire expresses as courage and dynamism. The Yang conveys assertion and strength. 2016 is an awesome year for learning, innovation and boldly following your dreams.

The Bright Light of the Virgo Full Moon on February 22 will reveal to us where we have been experiencing delusion in our lives about ourselves, others, Spirituality and precious life in general.

To quote Albert Einstein: “Outer changes always begin with an inner change of attitude.”

Since February is the month that we celebrate our love for one another, why not attract more love to yourself through some subtle metaphysics, such as wearing pink to attract love or red to attract passion? Wearing rose quartz jewelry is an excellent way to draw love into your life. We have a beautiful assortment at Hope Hypnosis & Holistic Center LLC.

Wishing you all a Happy and

Loving Valentine’s Day!

