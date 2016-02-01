Feb 2016 Police Blotter

LACEY TWP.

Scam Alert – While telephone and computer scams, both national and international and of all types, have become a daily occurrence and are only limited by the level of creativity and deceptive of the scammer, there appears to be a heightened level of the IRS telephone scam being attempted this month. Residents should be aware that this scam involves an attempt by the caller to sound very official and authoritative in telling the potential victim that the caller is operating under the authority of the IRS. False threats are made stating that the potential victim will be arrested if he or she does not forward an immediate payment.

Any legitimate concern with the IRS would involve a lengthy process of official notifications with some degree of due process over time. Residents are asked to not entertain these callers and simply hang up. A vast majority of the scam calls are coming from locations in other countries and unfortunately continue because victims do, in too many cases, forward payments in the false belief the call may be legitimate. Unfortunately, over the past three years there have been several cases investigated to no successful conclusion involving the loss of tens of thousands of dollars to scammers. – Chief David A. Paprota, Ed.D.

Theft – On Monday, February 1, 2016, at 1:28 p.m., Officer Patrick Watkins responded to the Labcorp building, 525 Lacey Road in Forked River, NJ for a report of theft. The manager reported that between October 2015 and February 1, 2016 some person or persons cut and removed the copper from five air conditioning units that are located on the outside of the building. The theft and damage are estimated at $18,000. The Lacey Township Police Department Detective Bureau responded to assist in the investigation.

Criminal Mischief – On Monday, February 1, 2016, at 1:28 p.m., Officer Kymberly Gudgeon responded to Bella Bronze Tanning Salon, 335 Route 9 North in Forked River, for a report of criminal mischief. The owners reported that between 5:00 p.m. on January 30, 2016 and 10:00 a.m. on January 31, 2016, an unknown person or persons damaged the neon sign located outside the front of the business. The damage is estimated at $2,000.

Robbery (Arrest) – On Friday, January 29, 2016, at 6:18 p.m., Officer Elton Copes responded to the area of Clearview Street and Ocean Street in the South Barnegat Pines section of the township for a report of a strong-arm robbery. A resident reported that he was walking his dog in that area when he heard a female yell that she had just been robbed. The resident chased the suspect towards Ocean Street where he eventually lost sight of suspect. The female victim reported that on Friday, January 29, 2016, she gave a male subject, later identified as 22-year-old Joseph L. Biggs of 210 Brookville Road in Barnegat, NJ, a ride to Lacey Township from a friend’s house in Waretown, NJ. Upon getting to Lacey, Joseph Biggs reportedly told her to pull over where he allegedly grabbed her wallet from the center console of the vehicle and got out of the vehicle with it. The victim confronted Joseph Biggs, who then reportedly kicked her legs out from under her and pushed her to the ground causing injury. The suspect fled the scene on foot. Further investigation led to Joseph Biggs being charged with 2nd Degree Robbery with a warrant was issued for his arrest. Superior Court Judge Wendel Daniels set bail at $150,000. Joseph Biggs turned himself in on Sunday, January 31, 2016. He was processed and transported to the Ocean County Correctional Facility in default of bail.

Drug Possession (Arrest) – On Thursday, January 28, 2016, at 1:02 p.m., Detective Robert Surtees and Detective Brian Flynn were driving in the area of Nautilus Boulevard and Raleigh Drive in the Sunrise Beach section of the township when they observed 34-year-old Dana Kutassy of 431 Cabot Street in Forked River, NJ. Dana Kutassy had been reported to have been knocking on the doors of local homes and attempting to sell Kohl’s gift cards the day prior. Upon approaching Dana Kutassy, he was observed putting packets of Heroin in his pocket. The detectives arrested 34-year-old Dana Kutassy for possession of Heroin. Dana Kutassy was transported to Lacey Township Police Headquarters where he was processed and charged with Possession of Heroin, Possession of a Hypodermic Syringe, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Extortion via the Internet – On Monday, January 25, 2016, at 12:41 p.m., Lacey Township Police responded to a Lanoka Harbor address in reference to a report of extortion. The victim reported that he was engaged in a sexually-related video chat with a subject online and was utilizing the video chat service “Skype.” The victim reported that the subject who he believed was a female actually misrepresented his/her gender and ultimately revealed himself as a male. Upon the victim preparing to cease the video chat, the unknown male subject reportedly threatened to post a sexually explicit video on YouTube that he had captured of the victim unless the victim paid $250. The victim reported that he abruptly discontinued the video link only to later find that the video was posted on YouTube. The explicit video was reportedly removed shortly thereafter, prior to police involvement.

Theft – On Sunday, January 24, 2016, at 4:04 p.m., Officer Patrick Watkins responded to Retro Fitness, 416 Route 9 South in Forked River, for a report of a stolen wallet. The victim, Adam Petrowski, reported that between 2:30 p.m. and 3:55 p.m. on Sunday, January 24, 2016, an unknown person or persons stole his wallet. The victim reported that the wallet was stolen from an unsecured locker in the men’s locker room of the facility. The brown leather Eagle wallet reportedly contained $45 in cash, his NJ driver’s license, and various ATM and credit cards. The total value of the stolen property is estimated at $57.

Shoplifting (Arrest) – On Sunday, January 24, 2016, at 2:16 p.m., Officer Brian Holt responded to Walmart, 580 Route 9 North in Lanoka Harbor, for a report of shoplifting. The loss prevention employee reported that a male subject removed a security device from a HP desktop computer and attempted to leave the store without paying for the item. The computer was recovered by loss prevention before the suspect exited the store and fled in a vehicle. The vehicle was immediately located and was stopped by Special Officer Edgaras Lenkauskas on Murray Grove Lane. Investigation at the scene led to the arrest of 30-year-old Christopher L. Wells of 286 Roosevelt Avenue in Bayville, NJ for shoplifting and 27-year-old Jessica L. Mairoano of 32 South Tennessee Avenue in Atlantic City, NJ on an outstanding Ocean County Sheriff’s Department Child Support Warrant in the amount of $13,570; an outstanding Mahwah Township Municipal Court warrant in the amount of $1500; an outstanding Mahwah Township Municipal Court warrant in the amount of $750; and an outstanding Absecon Township Municipal Court warrant in the amount of $658. Jessica L. Mairoano was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and a hypodermic syringe. Both suspects were transported to Lacey Township Police Headquarters. Jessica L. Mairoano was processed and charged with Possession of a Hypodermic Syringe and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Jessica L. Mairoano was turned over to the custody of the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department. Christopher L. Wells was processed and charged with Shoplifting.

Shoplifting (Arrest) – On Sunday, January 24, 2016, at 12:33 p.m., Officer Charles May responded to Home Depot, 244 Route 9 North in Forked River, for a report of shoplifting. The loss prevention employee reported that he observed a male subject grab two 5-gallon buckets of paint and then attempted to leave the store without paying for the merchandise. Investigation at the scene led to the arrest of 23-year-old Ryan T. Miller of 745 Center Street in Forked River, NJ, for shoplifting two 5-gallon buckets of exterior paint valued at $350. Ryan Miller was also found to have a hypodermic syringe, crack pipe, and drug paraphernalia in his possession. Ryan Miller was transported to Lacey Township Police Headquarters where he was processed and charged with Shoplifting, Possession of a Hypodermic Syringe, and two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Shoplifting (Arrest) – On Thursday, January 21, 2016, at 2:01 p.m., Officer Jesse Dalziel responded to Walmart, 580 Route 9 North in Lanoka Harbor, for a report of shoplifting. The loss prevention employee reported that a female removed three boxes of Lego’s valued at $179.88 from the store shelves and concealed them in Walmart shopping bags. The female then left the store without paying for the merchandise and then entered a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot. A male subject exited the vehicle with the Lego’s and attempted to return them without a receipt. The store refused to do the return and the subjects left with the merchandise. The loss prevention employees reviewed surveillance video and determined that the merchandise had been stolen. Officer Dalziel located the suspect vehicle and effectuated a motor vehicle stop near the intersection of Route 9 and Haines Street. Investigation at the scene led to the arrest of 25-year-old Nicole E. Lugo of 1322 Lee Way in Forked River, NJ for shoplifting and 28-year-old Vincente A. Scalzo of 425 Drew Avenue in Lanoka harbor, NJ, for receiving stolen property. Nicole Lugo was transported to Lacey Township Police Headquarters where she was processed and charged with Shoplifting, Driving While Suspended, and Maintenance of Lamps. Vincente Scalzo was charged with Receiving Stolen Property.

Theft – On Thursday, January 21, 2016, at 4:43 p.m., Officer Adam Ewart responded to Bobwhite Court in Forked River for a report of theft. The victims reported that between 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2016 and 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 21, 2016, an unknown person or persons entered their unlocked vehicles and stole approximately $20 in looses change, $3 in cash, a pack of Marlboro cigarettes, and a TD Bank ATM card.

Burglary – On Wednesday, January 20, 2016, at 5:28 p.m., Officer Noah Schaffer responded to the 600 block of Beach Boulevard in reference to a report of burglary. The victim reported that between Monday, January 11, 2016 and Wednesday, January 20, 2016, an unknown person or persons smashed out the rear sliding glass door of the residence and rummaged through the home. It has not been determined if anything had been stolen. The Lacey Township Detective Bureau is investigating.

Theft – On Monday, January 18, 2016, at 5:09 p.m., Officer Brian Holt responded to a residence on Lee Way for a report of theft. The homeowner reported that between Friday, January 8, 2016 and Monday, January 18, 2016, an unknown person or persons stole copper piping from her rental home. The copper piping was cut from the existing plumbing inside the crawl space of the residence. The damage and theft is estimated at $3,000.

Theft – On Saturday, January 16, 2016, at 2:14 p.m., Officer Brian Holt responded to a residence on the 1700 block of Lakeside Drive South in Forked River for a report of a theft. A contractor reported that between 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 13, 2016 and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2016, an unknown person or persons stole copper piping from the residence. The copper pipe was cut from the existing plumbing inside the basement of the residence. The theft and damage is estimated at $3,000. No signs of forced entry were located.

Theft – Officers received several reports of unlocked vehicles having been entered during the overnight hours between Wednesday, January 13, 2016, and Monday, January 17, 2016. The streets on which the thefts occurred include: Conifer Drive, Penn Avenue North, Wynnewood Drive, and Sunrise Boulevard in Forked River, as well as East Hickory Drive in Lanoka Harbor. The stolen items included: loose change, cash, wallets, identification cards, credit/ATM cards, and an Apple Mac Book Air.

Theft – On Thursday, January 14, 2016, at 3:32 p.m., Officer Jeffrey Slota received a report of theft in which the victim reported that between December 24, 2015 and December 27, 2015, an unknown person or persons stole the catalytic converter from his 1993 dump truck while it was parked at Lacey Exxon, located at 341 Route 9 North in Lanoka Harbor, NJ. The catalytic converter appeared to have been cut from the vehicle. The damage to the vehicle and value of the stolen property is estimated at $1,000.

Theft – On Thursday, January 14, 2016, at 11:44 a.m., Officer Michael Hein responded to the Sprint Cell Phone Tower, located at 512 South Main Street in Forked River, for a report of theft. An employee reported that between December 14, 2015 and January 14, 2016, an unknown person or persons forced open a door to the Sprint utility building and ripped out copper wiring from the electronic equipment. The total theft is estimated at $1,200. The damage to the door is estimated at $500.

Drug Possession and DUI (Arrest) – On Saturday, January 9, 2016, at 10:43 p.m. Officer Daniel Ricciardella and Officer Christopher Meyler responded to Oxford Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, the officers observed a Pontiac Grand Am that had hit a curb causing the passenger side tires of the vehicle to go flat. Investigation at the scene led to the arrest of the driver, 40-year-old Keith R. Sheedy of Weehaken Avenue in Forked River, NJ, for DUI. Keith Sheedy also had an outstanding Stafford Township Municipal Court warrant in the amount of $500 and was found to be in possession of 28 wax folds of Heroin. Keith Sheedy was transported to Lacey Township Police Headquarters where he was processed and charged with Possession of Heroin, DUI, Reckless Driving, Driving While Suspended, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Failure to Report an Accident, and Littering. Bail was set at $2,500 by Judge Damian Murray for the Possession of Heroin. Keith Sheedy was transported to the Ocean County Correctional Facility in default of bail. The vehicle he was driving was impounded pursuant to John’s Law.

Theft – On Monday, January 11, 2016, at 11:15 a.m., Officer John Simonson responded to a Daytona Road residence in the Forked River Beach section of the township for a report of a theft. A representative from All County Exteriors reported that on January 7, 2016, an unknown person or persons stole AZEK trim that was on a pallet in the front yard of the residence. The stolen property is valued at $660.

Attempted Burglary of Garage – On Sunday, January 10, 2016, at 2:00 p.m., Officer Christopher Meyler responded to Orchard Street in Lanoka Harbor. The homeowner reported that 3:57 p.m. on January 8, 2016, he received an alarm alert on his cell phone from his alarm company indicating that someone had entered his home. He cancelled the dispatch of police to his residence believing it was possibly another household member. The homeowner reported that he was not aware of damage to a door until January 10, 2016, when he noticed damage to the side entrance door of the garage. The door appeared to have been pried open with a metal object. No items were reported stolen. The damage to the door is estimated at $200.

Theft – On Thursday, January 7, 2016, at 5:06 p.m., Officer Adam Ewart responded to Ocean Street in Forked River for a report of a theft from a vehicle. The victim reported that between January 4, 2016 and January 7, 2016, an unknown person or persons entered her vehicle and stole a blue, paisley pattern, Vera Bradley valued at $50, a $25 Dunkin Donuts Gift Card, and approximately $4 in loose change. The vehicle was unlocked and parked in the driveway of the residence at the time of the theft.

Theft – On Thursday, January 7, 2016, at 11:50 a.m., Officer Kymberly Gudgeon responded to Lacey Township Police Headquarters for a report of theft. The complainant reported that at approximately 10:30 a.m. on January 7, 2016, she parked her vehicle in the north parking lot of Walmart, 580 Route 9 North in Lanoka Harbor, NJ and then went shopping inside the store. Upon returning to her vehicle approximately a half hour later she observed that her Samsung Galaxy S6 cell phone had been stolen. The vehicle was unlocked at the time of the theft. The phone is valued at $700.

Suspicious Person & Warrant Arrest – On Thursday, January 7, 2016, at 6:05 a.m., Officer Michael Hein responded to the area of Cypress Place in Forked River for a report of a suspicious person with a flashlight checking car door handles. Upon arrival, Officer Hein observed 38-year-old Joshua J. Everett of 1621 Sommerell Avenue in Forked River, NJ. Investigation at the scene led to the arrest of Joshua Everett on an Ocean County Sheriff’s Department child support warrant in the amount of $20,642.78., an Aberdeen Township Municipal Court Warrant in the amount of $483, and a Deptford Township Municipal Court Warrant in the amount of $189. Joshua Everett was transported to Lacey Township Police Headquarters where he was processed and transported to the Ocean County Correctional Facility in default of the bail. The investigation regarding the car burglaries was turned over to the Lacey Township Police Department Detective Bureau.

Burglary – On Wednesday, January 6, 2016, at 6:55 p.m., Officer Elton Copes and Officer George Resetar responded to an East Hickory Drive residence in Lanoka Harbor for a report of a burglary. The homeowner reported that when a household member left the residence at 3:45 p.m. on January 6, 2016, and later returned home at 6:30 p.m., she discovered that someone had entered the house and stole items. Approximately 23 items had been stolen from the residence, with a total value of approximately $8,000. The items included at least 13 pieces of jewelry, two iPads, and at least 8 gift cards. There were no signs of forced entry, but it is undetermined if all of the doors and windows were locked. The Lacey Township Police Department Detective Bureau responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation. The Ocean County Sheriff’s Department Crime Scene Investigations Unit processed the scene.

Bicyclist Struck – On Wednesday, January 6, 2016, at 5:03 p.m., Officer Kymberly Gudgeon responded to the intersection of Lake Barnegat Drive North and Steuben Avenue for a report of bicyclist that had been struck by a vehicle. Investigation at the scene indicated that the bicyclist, 55-year-old Kenneth Taylor of Lanoka Harbor, was traveling east across the intersection of Steuben Avenue and Lake Barnegat Drive North when he collided with a vehicle emerging from the stop sign. The vehicle was being operated by 76-year-old Eugene Dow of Forked River who was traveling south on Lake Barnegat Drive North. The bicyclist, Kenneth Taylor, was transported to Community Medical Center by the Lanoka Harbor First Aid Squad.

Attempted Burglary – On Wednesday, January 6, 2016, at 4:28 p.m., Officer Charles May responded to the 500 block of Beach Boulevard in reference to an alarm activation. Investigation at the scene indicated that the front door of the residence had been damaged and opened. The Lacey Township Police Department Detective Bureau responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Nothing was reported stolen at the time of the report.

Shoplifting (Arrest) – On Wednesday, January 6, 2016, at 1:31 p.m., Officer Michael Hein responded to Walmart, 580 Route 9 North in Lanoka Harbor, for a report of shoplifting. The loss prevention employee reported that a male subject attempted to leave the store without paying for the surveillance camera system. Investigation at the scene led to the arrest to 41-year-old Jungyen Tsai of Lawrence Street, Apartment 3F, Flushing NY, for shoplifting an (8) channel NightHawk 960H Security DVR, with four (4) cameras and a one (1) terabyte (TB) HDD (hard disk drive), valued at $269. Jungyen Tsai was transported to Lacey Township Police Headquarters where he was processed and charged with Shoplifting.

