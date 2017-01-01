Classifieds February 2017

SHORE

CLEAN-UPS

we will make your home beautiful again. Leaf and yard Clean-Ups, Painting, Power washing roof and gutter cleaning and Odd Jobs.

Classified Continued: Ten years experience call today for a free estimate. (848)221-7942. www.shorecleanup.com

——————————————

PRIVATE

CAR

SERVICE

Rides For All Occasions

Airports-Trains-Casinos-Shows-

Parties-Etc…

Ride In Luxury/Comfort

Affordable Pricing

Cannot be beat

Please Call Matt

516-790-4321

———————–——————

MOBILE

PET

GROOMING

A Purr-fect Paw

All Breeds and Cats

Clean & Safe

No All Day Stays

14 Years Experience

We Come To You

Usually Done In 1 Hour

No Cages One On One

609-660-9772

———————–——————-

HOME

MAINTENANCE

Fall/Spring Cleanups

Landscaping, Tree Removal,

Pruning, Demolition, Repairs

ODD Jobs

609-693-9065 or 609-335-0330

———————–———–——

OIL TANK

REMOVAL

FREE Estimates

Removal/Install

Cleanups

HIC REG 13VHOO102300

Call 609-698-4434

—————————————-

MULTI

TRADESMAN

AVAILABLE

Licensed AND Insured in NJ!

Quality professional

since 1985

No job to big – complete rebuilds, repairs, alterations etc etc

Crews available if needed

Immediately available for Direct hire, Sub-Contractor, Professional Estimator, Clean outs, etc

Get the Job Done Right the First Time by a licensed, trusted

professional.

References Available

(973) 970 4949 leave message

_________________________

WE BUY

ALL CARS

GOOD & JUNK

Cash on the spot.

Call 888-397-0677

_________________________

THINKING

ABOUT SELLING YOUR HOME?

WHAT IS

IT WORTH?

FIND OUT FREE.

CALL LISA VOLK

Keller Williams

Shore Properties

609-713-7793

_________________________

COMING SOON

Save On…

▪ Shopping

▪ Dining Out

▪ Automotive Repairs

▪ Home Repairs

And So Much More!

Visit

BUYFORHALF.COM

BUSINESS OWNERS/MANAGERS

For information on how your business can participate at little or no

cost Call 609-978-0010

or e-mail info@buyforhalf.com

_________________________

SEASONAL

CLEANUPS

Tree removal and trimming-

Yard cleanups-

gutter cleaning-

Mulching, odd jobs-

609-971-0242

Classifieds