Classifieds February 2017
SHORE
CLEAN-UPS
we will make your home beautiful again. Leaf and yard Clean-Ups, Painting, Power washing roof and gutter cleaning and Odd Jobs.
Classified Continued: Ten years experience call today for a free estimate. (848)221-7942. www.shorecleanup.com
——————————————
PRIVATE
CAR
SERVICE
Rides For All Occasions
Airports-Trains-Casinos-Shows-
Parties-Etc…
Ride In Luxury/Comfort
Affordable Pricing
Cannot be beat
Please Call Matt
516-790-4321
———————–——————
MOBILE
PET
GROOMING
A Purr-fect Paw
All Breeds and Cats
Clean & Safe
No All Day Stays
14 Years Experience
We Come To You
Usually Done In 1 Hour
No Cages One On One
609-660-9772
———————–——————-
HOME
MAINTENANCE
Fall/Spring Cleanups
Landscaping, Tree Removal,
Pruning, Demolition, Repairs
ODD Jobs
609-693-9065 or 609-335-0330
———————–———–——
OIL TANK
REMOVAL
FREE Estimates
Removal/Install
Cleanups
HIC REG 13VHOO102300
Call 609-698-4434
—————————————-
MULTI
TRADESMAN
AVAILABLE
Licensed AND Insured in NJ!
Quality professional
since 1985
No job to big – complete rebuilds, repairs, alterations etc etc
Crews available if needed
Immediately available for Direct hire, Sub-Contractor, Professional Estimator, Clean outs, etc
Get the Job Done Right the First Time by a licensed, trusted
professional.
References Available
(973) 970 4949 leave message
_________________________
WE BUY
ALL CARS
GOOD & JUNK
Cash on the spot.
Call 888-397-0677
_________________________
THINKING
ABOUT SELLING YOUR HOME?
WHAT IS
IT WORTH?
FIND OUT FREE.
CALL LISA VOLK
Keller Williams
Shore Properties
609-713-7793
_________________________
COMING SOON
Save On…
▪ Shopping
▪ Dining Out
▪ Automotive Repairs
▪ Home Repairs
And So Much More!
Visit
BUYFORHALF.COM
BUSINESS OWNERS/MANAGERS
For information on how your business can participate at little or no
cost Call 609-978-0010
or e-mail info@buyforhalf.com
_________________________
SEASONAL
CLEANUPS
Tree removal and trimming-
Yard cleanups-
gutter cleaning-
Mulching, odd jobs-
609-971-0242