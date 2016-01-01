Ask Kasandra September 2016

Have a Question?

Dear Kasandra,

My life seems to be at a stand still. I’m bored with my job. I feel there is so much more for me. Are there any opportunities coming up for me with a job, more money, a move of some sort?

I am worried about my 24 yr. old son who seems lost. Can I incorporate this into my other question? What can you see for him?

Thank you for any insight

Denise, Barnegat

Dear Denise,

First, I would say for the next couple of months everything looks status quo. Changes seem to take place around mid December. From December on, it looks like a good period for you to focus on yourself and to take action in order for change to take place. Be careful not to scatter your energy or thoughts, but do stay flexible. It is a period that will require action on your part to in order to break the “stuck period” you are in. Take the current time to figure out what exactly you are striving for and the steps you will need to take in order to get there. It seems you are doing some juggling and are at a crossroads where you need to make a decision regarding which path to follow. Trust yourself. It looks like your choice is the one that will bring fulfillment.

I feel a good gemstone combination for you to wear or carry is Bloodstone and Ruby. When I held your letter, I sensed a lot of tan energy. Tan is a good color, but it is not an action color. Therefore, I would suggest you burn a red candle for the action that is necessary to enable you to move forward. Burn an orange candle for change to take place.

Regarding your son, I didn’t have much information to work from, but I felt he is working through a situation that he needs to come to terms with. It may require him to close some doors from the past and to get back in touch with who he is, in order to move forward. Father figure comes out in the cards as playing an important part in his life and finding his identity.

Our Free Aura/Energy Clearing Night is the first Thursday of every month. Learn how to clear your energy field of stress and negativity, and how to clear and seal your home. Along with the clearing smucge, we also feature one of our specialty Smudges. On Sept.7, take advantage of our Free Pure Aromatherapy Night featuring Aromatherapy in a Medicine Chest. Learn how to use essential oils to create a natural medicine chest to have on hand when you need it. On Sept.14 we will be featuring a Free ultimate Personal Calendar class. Discover your best days. Create a Personalized calendar for October. All Free Nights start at 6:15. Call to register at 609-693-3311.

Born with the veil of a psychic she has over 50 years of Card, Palm, & Reading experience. She is available to do Private Readings at Charmed in Company (609) 693-3311, Does Group Parties, Fund Raisers and Special Events. Kasandra offers a lifetime of experience in the mystical and metaphysical fields and uses it to help guide people in finding answers and solutions. Her talents have been recognized in a variety of newspaper articles and radio talk shows. Ask Kasandra Questions will be answered on a first come first served basis and will be printed as space permits in the following month’s issue of the Ocean County Journal. The Ocean County Journal reserves the right to only print questions and answers deemed suitable and appropriate to the philosophy of the paper. For entertainment purposes only.

