Ask Kasandra September 2015

DEAR KASANDRA,

Kasandra, what will happen with money this year? Will my husband find a job? Will I have any opportunities this year?

Denise, Barnegat

Dear Denise,

I have spread cards for both you and your husband and I can see that the current period you are in has been a struggle for you. It appears your husband has a lot he is coping with at this time and finds it difficult to keep an optimistic outlook. I do see change around him, but it requires patience on his part. Things will turn around as long as he is willing to make the effort and go with the change. Looking at things with a fresh point of view will bring an opportunity for work.

His numbers indicate the possibility of finding an amicable solution to old quarrels. Disagreements can now be viewed in a different light. It is a good period to replace old ideas with new ones. With patience, this is a favorable period for change regarding work. It also indicates a possible change of location.

His personal numbers suggest he will be part of a team or group. Team work plays a part in his progress towards success.

Your cards start off with clearing and getting back in touch with yourself. Taking control moves you down a secure path. Trusting in yourself and in the Universe will move you victoriously through this challenging period. Listen, learn and stay hopeful, financial security does lie ahead.

Your Personal Numbers are indicating the choices you make regarding opportunity need to be carefully explored in order to make the right decisions. During the next few months call upon your creativity, inspiration, and imagination. Take the necessary action to put your ideas into reality. Avoid just drifting along. Choose your friends and associates carefully.

Your Personal Card, the Jack of Clubs, indicates a bit more juggling before the clearing you seek comes about. It is important to stay focused and grounded in order for you to find the personal opportunities that you seek and will arise this year.

