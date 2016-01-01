Ask Kasandra December 2016

Have a Question?

Dear Kasandra,

What can I expect in 2017 regarding career and love?

TC, Manahawkin

Dear TC,

Whether I pull cards for love or career, they indicate change is coming. Within the first few months of the New Year, sudden, unexpected change will take place that seems to affect your life. I am sensing change is stressful for you, so although there is no indication that this will be negative, there is anxiety.

Regarding love, I see some tugging at the heart strings behind you. At present, the cards surrounding you all indicate balance and status quo. A light brunette man is in your future, but you will have to be patient.

The New Year looks really good for you professionally. Something big is coming your way that has the possibility to be very successful for you. The only thing that can hold you back, is allowing anxiety and lack of flexibility to take control. Believe in yourself. I see great success ahead of you.

Your Numbers indicate this can be an exciting year. Big opportunities for advancement and opportunities are yours, if you work hard and push matters to a conclusion. Good judgment and efficiency in business will also be necessary. This is a year of action. Avoid letting your emotions or sentiment gain an upper hand in your dealings. You may have to let go of some things, but this may be good in the long run since they may be holding you back. You are looking for more out of life and are searching for something new and altogether more fulfilling.This quest for new experience is a beneficial one which should evoke many rewards in the future. Towards the end of 2017, the cards are strongly favoring marriage.

Your Personal cards regarding love, suggest the love you seek may be from out of town or country. You definitely have travel indicated this year. It appears the travel you will be doing is business based with a strong possibility of your finding love. Your cards clearly suggest you are torn between two options regarding career. Look deep within yourself for the best path to take. It would not be in your best interest to hesitate too long in making a decision or you may miss your golden opportunity.

I feel a good gemstone to wear or carry is Red Calcite or Tangerine Selenite. Burn a High John the Conqueror Candle or a Hatchi Patchi for successful progress. Clear any stagnate energy on or around you with a Palo Santo stick.

Born with the veil of a psychic she has over 50 years of Card, Palm, & Reading experience. She is available to do Private Readings at Charmed in Company (609) 693-3311, Does Group Parties, Fund Raisers and Special Events. Kasandra offers a lifetime of experience in the mystical and metaphysical fields and uses it to help guide people in finding answers and solutions. Her talents have been recognized in a variety of newspaper articles and radio talk shows. Ask Kasandra Questions will be answered on a first come first served basis and will be printed as space permits in the following month’s issue of the Ocean County Journal. The Ocean County Journal reserves the right to only print questions and answers deemed suitable and appropriate to the philosophy of the paper. For entertainment purposes only.

